Hey Ya’ll

Welcome to Aminas FLI experience, a blog dedicated to detailing the life of a First-Generation Low Income Pre-med student at Bryn Mawr. This blog post is committed to developing a comprehensive online platform that empowers first-generation, low-income (FLI) students.

Unlike race or gender, the first-generation identity is invisible. Granted, all new students face challenges in their transition to college, but for FLI students, navigating the treacherous water of undergrad is a different magnitude. Here I aim to foster a space of solidarity in which I will consolidate programs, share insight, advice, and resources that meet the needs of FLI students. I hope to extend community and assure you that you belong here and that you WILL thrive here.

Some of the topics I will be talking about include “What I wish I knew before coming to Bryn Mawr” “What kinds of relationships should I be forming here?” “My Imposter Syndrome” “…. Ummm how has everyone already found an internship” , ”Overcoming the Barrier of Self doubt” the “The Brunt of Covid-19” and much much more.

I encourage fellow TriCo FLI students to submit personal stories, share thoughts on their experiences, spotlight a recent accomplishment, and/or share something cool with the rest of the community.