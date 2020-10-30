Hey yall,

My name is Amina Choudhry class of ’23. I’m a Psychology major with a double minor in Biology and Health Studies on the Premed track. And with that welcome to Aminas FLI experience, a blog dedicated to detailing the life of a First-Generation Low Income Pre-med student at Bryn Mawr.

I decided to start this blogpost in response to an ever growing need to elevate the stories of traditionally underrepresented students on campus. This is a much-needed resource for those who are learning to adjust and adapt to Bryn Mawr College and those who might benefit from advice on navigating a complicated and often intimidating new environment.

Some things about me