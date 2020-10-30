Hey yall,
My name is Amina Choudhry class of ’23. I’m a Psychology major with a double minor in Biology and Health Studies on the Premed track. And with that welcome to Aminas FLI experience, a blog dedicated to detailing the life of a First-Generation Low Income Pre-med student at Bryn Mawr.
I decided to start this blogpost in response to an ever growing need to elevate the stories of traditionally underrepresented students on campus. This is a much-needed resource for those who are learning to adjust and adapt to Bryn Mawr College and those who might benefit from advice on navigating a complicated and often intimidating new environment.
Some things about me
- I was born in Brooklyn Ny, but live in Elizabeth NJ.
- I’m almost always smiling and I love to talk to and meet new people.
- I love to dance. I’m apart of 3 dance groups on campus, Ajoyo, Pulso and Afreen!!
- Im passionate about the intersection of Social justice and Health.